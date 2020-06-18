Both grant the rights of his songs to fans mexican with terminal cancer

The editorial office.

On this occasion, the legendary generosity of the singer-songwriter australian has been a fan of mexican origin, because, by joining the cause of a young sonoran, Both gave the rights to monetize a cover.

Rebecca Godoy, you have my blessing to record and try to monetize any of my songs. I’m sorry you’re going through this, I think that in this case, I love you, go whenever you need to. #rebeccagodoy — sia (@Sia) 15 June 2020

This is Rebeca Godoy, 35, who, after dealing with cancer for 3 years, has received the recommendation of its specialists, to abandon their treatment, in order to have a better quality of life during the following months.

When you receive a prognosis, the young man made a wish list to fulfil, emphasizing that, after you illustrate a book, make a photo session in the style of Britney Spears, married by the Church and spend his last days with his family; he wanted to apply for the permission to record a cover of the song “Elastic Heart”, and put it on youtube and that the proceeds are used to support the research of breast cancer, a disease that affects.

There are no words to express thanks to you for always @Both & @17days. Wait for the cover! And thanks to all those who have contributed . // I have no words to express, thanks. Wait for the cover. Thanks to all those who have contributed! #NosVemosEnElRío #RebecaGodoy pic.twitter.com/VLjF56by4E — Rebeca Godoy (@RebecaGodoyR) 15 June 2020

After you have got the interpreter to read your message and will approve your request with a touching dedication, Rebecca published her reaction to reading the answer.

My absolute honor. Sending you and your family so much love. https://t.co/p2hoXSqGa0 — sia (@Sia) 16 June 2020

It should be noted that it is one of the most influential composers in the music industry, do themes for artists such as Beyoncé, Rihanna, Christina Aguilera; in addition to one of the most appreciated artists in the world.

But samples of the excellent human quality of Both are nothing new, since it is recognized for actively supporting the collective LGBT+, as demonstrated with the theme of “The Great”, dedicated to the victims of the deadly night club “Print”; in addition, he has recently surprised even with the adoption of two teenage boys who would be homeless by the government, after having reached the age of majority.

