Viviane Araújo posts selfie with curly hair and enchants the web: “Perfect”

Musa changed her look and raised the mood on the web

Viviane Araújo decided to post a selfie to wish her followers good night. On Tuesday night (16), the muse posed with curly hair and left fans jaw-dropping.

In the caption, she motivated the followers: “Good night my loves! Dream of a future where all your wishes come true and tomorrow wake up to a new day where this can become true ”.

Viviane’s publication earned more than 67 thousand likes. The followers praised the beauty of the actress in the comments. “And that hair is too beautiful!” Wrote a fan. Another commented: “I loved the hair! A hit 💋 “.