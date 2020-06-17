Viviane Araújo posts selfie with curly hair and enchants the web: “Perfect”

Musa changed her look and raised the mood on the web
Viviane Araújo decided to post a selfie to wish her followers good night. On Tuesday night (16), the muse posed with curly hair and left fans jaw-dropping.
In the caption, she motivated the followers: “Good night my loves! Dream of a future where all your wishes come true and tomorrow wake up to a new day where this can become true ”.
View this post on Instagram
“Pouca coisa é necessária para transformar inteiramente uma vida: amor no coração e sorriso nos lábios.” -Martin Luther King- Boa noite meus amores! Sonhe com um futuro onde todos os seus desejos se tornem realidade, e amanhã desperte para um novo dia onde isso pode se tornar verdade. Basta acreditar e lutar com determinação. Bons sonhos e descanse plenamente! ❤️🙏🏻
Viviane’s publication earned more than 67 thousand likes. The followers praised the beauty of the actress in the comments. “And that hair is too beautiful!” Wrote a fan. Another commented: “I loved the hair! A hit 💋 “.