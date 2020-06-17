Michelle Obama:the book and the documentary

Marilú López Baca

Guest writer

Talking about Michelle Obama is to speak about one of the women the most charismatic of the last ten years in the life of the united States and, perhaps, of the whole world.

The human, sympathetic, attentive to the needs of women, but especially african-american girls, has decided to publish a book that would reflect the details very close to his childhood and adolescence, as well as of its passage for eight years in the White House.

The book

“My story”, is the book in question, which came to light at the end of 2018 in north america, who came to the libraries of our country in the past year and that has sold, to date, 10 million copies worldwide, according to publisher Penguin Ramdom House.

The book of 426 pages, and whose original title is “Becoming”, translated into Spanish and Become, is divided into three parts. So, in “becoming me” will make a tour through his childhood, his family life, the great affection that the test for his brother and the recognition of education and training in the values that they gave their parents. In “Becoming us” and tell his life as a lawyer and her encounter with the young Barack Obama, to close with “Become something more” in which you will be speaking about his arrival at the White House and the political environment that they lived in.

This autobiography presents anecdotes that arouse our emotions and that come from a smile or even anger or outrage, and that will be told in this book, in detail, accompanied by photos that are very personal to the lady. Obama.

One of these anecdotes, which is the most provoked my indignation was just what that has to do with when she was a young girl and her mentor in college made him see that, being a woman, and, in addition to the black, “…is too ambitious and dreamed too…” if I wanted to enter Princeton University. Fortunately, the tenacity and the dedication of Michelle Robinson, as we will see later how Michelle Obama, the first to reach the University, and then joined the faculty of Harvard law.

But also, as an anecdote, I liked it, to tell how she had to speak with the service staff of the White House, to ask for their support, because he had to educate the two girls.

And so the account:

“I had to plead to them for employees of the house that the girls have had to learn to clean his room, made the bed, wash their clothes… ”.

“My story” can be purchased in any bookstore in the city, or through the internet. It is a great testimony of perseverance, character, and beliefs as key elements for the achievement of personal goals and, in addition, an incentive for all women, especially african americans, do not stop to dream and realize their dreams.

The documentary

If it is not possible to read this very interesting book, because it is right to say that the price is 420 pesos, the other option would be to see the documentary that is on Netflix by the title “Becoming”, which tells the story of the tour, which made the lady. Obama from 34 cities of the united States to present his autobiography.

In a great work of photography and the production of an hour and a half, we’ll see a Michelle Obama that fills the halls and convention centers, as if it were a concert of some famous artist and that it is ready, as she says, to be “transparent as possible” and to answer the questions of their interviewers.

Perhaps the most touching moment of the documentary is to see the meetings he had with hundreds of young people and african-american women that have listened to with attention, and please do not give up to reach your goals to go ahead.

Both the book and the documentary are truly inspiring, in this moment, in which themes such as social inequality, racism and for the rights of women are made present.

And if the book that Michelle has caused a stir in the world, we hope that the publication of the book of memoirs of an ex-president Barak Obama, which will be released next year.



