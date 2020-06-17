MC Rebecca poses with minimalist outfit and impresses good shape web

By
Arjun Sethi
-
0

Funkier delighted her followers

MC Rebecca impressed web followers after posting a click on Instagram. On Tuesday afternoon (16), the funkier posed well at ease and did not fail to show her great physical form to fans.

“Today I’m in the mood to kill the need 🤤🔥 How are you doing to satisfy yourself in the quarantine?”, Wrote the singer in the caption.

View this post on Instagram

Hoje tô afim de matar a carência 🤤🔥 Como você está fazendo pra se satisfazer na quarentena?

A post shared by Mc Rebecca (@mcrebecca) on

Recently, MC Rebecca took advantage of Monday (15) to start the week doing an aesthetic procedure to give that boost in self-esteem.

The singer had a small plastic surgery on her nose called a colectomy, which serves to decrease the size of the nasal flaps.

