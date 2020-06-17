MC Mirella poses with neon green sweatshirt and charms fans: “Wonderful”

The funkier left the crowd simply paralyzed

MC Mirella is promoting her new single “Mulher f * da” and is attracting attention with her new rehearsals on Instagram.

The funkier posed with an oversized neon green sweatshirt on Tuesday (16) and left followers delighted with her good form on record. Fans left thousands of compliments in the comments of the publication.

In less than a day the click already exceeded 303 thousand likes on the social network.

Recently, on Monday morning (15), MC Mirella got her fans excited early on by posting a differentiated Storie on her official Instagram profile.

On record, the funkier appeared quite an at ease in front of the mirror, wearing only a black bra and impressing with her good form.