Lis Vega Infarcts Instagram Again Showing Her Charms With a Sexy Bikini

Actress and singer has a body of temptation at 42

Lis Vega once again showed off her spectacular charms with a sexy swimsuit to pamper the pupil of her more than 1.3 million Instagram fans.

This Tuesday, the Cuban shared a photo and a couple of videos where she can be seen posing with a tiny black bikini that perfectly highlights that body that she owns at 42 years old.

“THE TRUE WAY IS INWARD,” he wrote in his sensual image.

“IT IS CALLED ESSENCE AND IT IS THE VOICE OF YOUR SOUL”, he assured in one of the clips where he appears refreshing himself in the sea.

“THOUSANDS OF 💋 FOR YOU. # GOODVIBES LOVER OF THAT SOUND OF THE SEA THAT TRANSPORTS ME IN COMBINATION WITH THE WIND 🕉🕉🕉🕉 MY FAVORITE PLACE #LAPLAYA”, is what he commented in the second video while the camera is in the foreground by its curves.

It is worth mentioning that the vedette has repeatedly reiterated her deep love for the sun and the beaches.