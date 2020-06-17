Jacqueline Bracamontes Returns to Soap Operas With ‘La Suerte DE Loli’ on Telemundo

The actress will share credits with Silvia Navarro

Jacqueline Bracamontes has been absent from soap operas in recent years, the last one she completed was in 2009 when she starred in “Sortilegio” with William Levy and David Zepeda. The actress has focused on driving shows such as “La Voz” in both Mexico and the United States, as well as “Netas Divinas” on Televisa.

The last time Bracamontes stood in front of the cameras to give life to a fictional character was with “El Bienamado” in 2017 when he made special participation. And it is precisely the special performances that attract the famous as this way she does not stop spending time with her family.

Telemundo confirmed that the beauty queen will have brief participation in ” La Suerte de Loli “, a new comedy starring Silvia Navarro and which begins recording in the latter part of the year.

“La Suerte de Loli” follows the story of Loli, a successful radio producer, single and free-spirited, who lives her life without any commitment. She has never found true love and made the decision not to become a mother. However, after the unexpected death of her best friend, Loli’s life will take a turn when she becomes the legal guardian of her friend’s children.

“La Suerte de Loli” is an original idea of ​​Lorena Miraglia and María José Riera, with Ricardo Álvarez and Amaris Paez as main writers, Berenica Cardenas, Christian Jimenez and Felipe Espinet as writers and Alejandro Quesada as literary consultant. Marcos Santana will be showrunner of the series.