Gracyanne Barbosa poses with stunning looks and a fan shoots: “Can I wash clothes in that six pack?”

The muse fitness gave the talk on social networks
This Tuesday afternoon (16), Gracyanne Barbosa impressed her thousands of followers by posting a record on her official Instagram profile.
At the click, the fitness muse emerged wearing a stunning look, putting the body into play and completely attracting the eyes of her followers.
Meus amores, hoje venho apresentar para vocês o @sinelim360, ele é um suplemento natural a base de fibras que controla e corta o apetite e aquela vontade descontrolada de comer doces, besteiras, regula o intestino e ajuda na perda de peso. Ele tem sido um excelente aliado pro meu corpo, para a minha saúde e para o meu bem estar. E ai, quem já ai garantir o seu? Usando o meu cupom você tem desconto! *GRA10*
Recently, Belo and Gracyanne Barbosa took followers by surprise on Friday (12) with an unusual click.
The pair advertised for a new reality show, which will leave four couples in the Atlantic Forest to find out if they are ready to face the wedding.