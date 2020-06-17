Gracyanne Barbosa poses with stunning looks and a fan shoots: “Can I wash clothes in that six pack?”

The muse fitness gave the talk on social networks

This Tuesday afternoon (16), Gracyanne Barbosa impressed her thousands of followers by posting a record on her official Instagram profile.

At the click, the fitness muse emerged wearing a stunning look, putting the body into play and completely attracting the eyes of her followers.

Recently, Belo and Gracyanne Barbosa took followers by surprise on Friday (12) with an unusual click.

The pair advertised for a new reality show, which will leave four couples in the Atlantic Forest to find out if they are ready to face the wedding.