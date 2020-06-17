Eminem has chosen the best rapper of history

The youtuber NoLifeShaq were encouraged and asked to Eminemvia Twitter , who were their favorite rapper in the history. Never imagined the artist of Detroit was going to respond What a surprise!

“In no particular order: Wayne, Pac, Royce, Jay, Redman, Love, G. Rap, Biggie, and King Crook,” she wrote Eminem. And he added in another tweet: “in Addition, Redman, LL, Nas, Joyner, Kendrick, Cole, Andre, Rakim, Kane.

This was not the first time that the singer has described their favorite rapper. A couple of years ago, in the song “Till I Collapse“- disk The Eminem Show (2002) – went on to enumerate some of them: “I have a list, here is the order, Reggie, Jay-Z, Tupac, and Biggie, Andre from Outkast, Jada, Kurupt, Nas and then me”.

In may, The Marshall Mathers LP over the age of 20 years. It was the album that put the rapper with the most high. The presence of Dr. Dre on production, we have paved the way. It has sold more than two and a half million copies, and was consecrated as one of the disks most sold in the history of rap.

The first cut was “The Real Slim Shady”where you thought Christina Aguilera oral sex with Fred Durst (of limp Bizkit) and Carson Daly (of MTV).

The third single came with “Stan“based on the original song by Dido, “Thank you,” which tells the story of a fan obsessed that it ended he committed suicide after not receiving a response from the singer.