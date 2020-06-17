Elle Fanning, queen absolutist Hollywood sub-25

Elle Fanning grown up a bit in the shadow of her sister Dakota, whose characters embodied in the versions (even more) young people ‘I am Sam’ and the series ‘Kidnapping’. But prontó ceased to be the “sister” to become a true proper name. What did you do for 9 years? She, the filming of the movie The curious case of Benjamin Button’ order of the David Fincher and the challenge to the charism of Brad Pitt, with which he repeated after you have worked on ‘Babel’.

Since small, he had the look of someone older, of someone who has gone through what you have. Sofia Coppola she could see and became, in ‘a Few’, in the daughter’s precociously mature for a father to be immature (Stephen Dorff). Favorite of the Coppola clan, the actress, is repeated, with Sophia in ‘The seduction’ and made a little girl ghost of Francis Ford in ‘Twixt’.

The great public knew about it, especially, through the ‘Super 8’, of J. J. Abramsthe best special effect is the emotional truth of Elle. The scenes of connection between Alice and Joe (Joel Courtney), two teenagers connected with the disintegration of the family, they left more impression of ‘pieces’ of action monstrous.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xvla5mP6br0(/embed)

An appetite for challenge

Elle has continued to seek their fortune in the ‘mainstream’ with ‘A dream place’, or the two editions of ‘Maleficent’, but seems more attracted by the risks of the cinema truly independent. “If it’s a challenge or I feel the pressure,” he said recently in an interview with ELLE.com “I understand that it is the right decision.”

That’s why in “Ginger & Rosa” dared to manage a perfect british accentto play a young transgender in ‘3 generations’, against the possible criticism for not leaving the role to a real actor, trans, or is inserted in the universe hiperviolento and elusive Nicolas Winding Refn the protagonist of ‘The neon demon’.

In an interview for the newspaper with the director Haifaa al-Mansour for ‘Mary Shelley’ spoke to Elle, the protagonist, as “one of the best actresses of her generation”. She referred to it as a performer “slim and stylish”. Since then, he has the rare ability to give distinction to every project we are involved in. To make it appear better. ‘How to fall in love with a punk girl’, ‘are We alone?’, ‘Teen spirit’ or ‘rainy Day in New York’, is made bearable thanks to the Fanning.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CSCLlM_3R-U(/embed)

The series ‘The Great’, which arrives Thursday at Starzplay, makes honor to his name and it is one of the best recent projects for the actress. Produced by herself, this creation by Tony McNamara (co-writer of ‘favorite’) is an irreverent the rise to power of Catherine the Great, empress of Russia between 1725 and 1727. Fanning does not embody the symbol of the feminist as a woman of great strength of will and decisions always successful. “Catherine always has the correct answer. Sometimes it is not the strongest person, or brave the room,” he said in the same interview ELLE.com. “The characters in ‘to Kill Eve”, or “Fleabag’, or ‘matryoshka’ errors. These are the characters that I want to see”. And ‘The Great’, is a series that you want to see.