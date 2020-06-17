Aline Riscado does ballerina pose and good shape shocks followers

Musa raised the mood on social media

Aline Riscado spoke on social media after posing before training. On Tuesday night (16), the fitness muse came up with ballet shoes and delighted fans with good form.

In the caption, the brunette joked: “Once a dancer, forever a dancer! 🩰🌷 ”.

Uma vez bailarina, pra sempre bailarina! 🩰🌷

Uma vez bailarina, pra sempre bailarina! 🩰🌷

In less than 40 minutes, Aline’s publication earned more than 20 thousand likes. In the comments, followers did not spare praise for Aline.

“Wonderful … Beautiful on the outside and inside even more !!”, wrote a fan. Another commented: “Once beautiful always beautiful😍😍😍😍”.

