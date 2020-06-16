Juliana Paes poses in front of the mirror and shows her followers good shape

The actress raised the mood on the web

Juliana Paes posed in front of the mirror in a new Instagram click and left her followers in love. This Monday (15), the actress appeared quite at ease and raised the mood on the web.

In the registration caption, the muse joked: “I’m learning this photo stop in the mirror, did you say ?!”.

To aprendendo essa parada de foto no espelho, falou?!

Recently, Juliana Paes made her Instagram followers jaw drop when sharing a new photo on her profile.

In a very spontaneous click, the global actress appeared in a bikini enjoying the sunset outdoors.

