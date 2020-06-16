Isis Valverde poses stunning in a paradisiacal setting and is successful: “Natural beauty”

By
Vimal Kumar
-
0

The celebrity recalled her last trip before the pandemic

Isis Valverde is talking about her clicks from old trips, recalling the good times when we were not in social isolation.

This Saturday (13th), the actress published yet another record of her last trip and posed very fully lying on a rock in a paradisiacal setting and flaunted her very sarcastic shape, exuding a lot of health at the time, in addition to her natural beauty.

View this post on Instagram

📸

A post shared by isis valverde (@isisvalverde) on

The record received more than 94 thousand likes on the social network.

Recently, Isis Valverde devastated the hearts of her followers with a new click shared on her Instagram this Saturday (13th).

In the photo, the celebrity wasted good shape wearing a red bikini.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here