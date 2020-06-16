Isis Valverde poses stunning in a paradisiacal setting and is successful: “Natural beauty”

The celebrity recalled her last trip before the pandemic

Isis Valverde is talking about her clicks from old trips, recalling the good times when we were not in social isolation.

This Saturday (13th), the actress published yet another record of her last trip and posed very fully lying on a rock in a paradisiacal setting and flaunted her very sarcastic shape, exuding a lot of health at the time, in addition to her natural beauty.

The record received more than 94 thousand likes on the social network.

