Gaby Espino Shows off Her New Body With a Sexy Bikini

Venezuelan Gaby Espino warmed up social networks by exposing her spectacular figure on the beach

The spectacular actress Gaby Espino recently lost almost 15 kilos with a very strict diet that she did during her quarantine and also with an exercise routine, which helped her regain her figure during this time. Now, very sure of herself, she went to the beach to show off her new silhouette with her friends in this spectacular flowered bikini.

After those extra pounds disappeared, Gaby has taken the workouts very seriously and has been posting them from her Instagram account so that her followers are encouraged, like her, to take charge of their health and make changes not only for look prettier but to have more energy and feel better, as Gab has explained and in some interviews.

In addition, the spectacular Venezuelan woman continues to walk the business route with her brand of lipsticks, which have had great acceptance in the market. Her role as mom is still intact because Gaby is not only a self-sacrificing and exemplary mother but she gets along wonderfully with the parents of her little ones, also actors Jean Carlos Canela and Cristóbal Lander. Together they have managed to be a great family despite not being together.