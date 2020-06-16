Anastasiya Kvitko Highlights Her “Bosom” With a Tight Dress Without a Bra

The curves of the model do not go unnoticed

Anastasiya Kvitko knows how to keep her more than 11 million Instagram fans captivated with all kinds of posts that unleash low passions.

On this occasion, the Russian Kim Kardashian shared two images in which she appears posing in a tight black dress with wide openings at chest height, which she also used without a bra to highlight her voluptuous “bosom”.

“1 or 2? 😊 ”, asked the blonde in the snapshots that immediately generated all kinds of good comments and so far add more than 115 thousand likes.

Here we leave you some other photos of Anastasiya in which the absence of a bra has stolen a camera on the famous social network.