Simaria puts new click on romantic rehearsal with husband: “Catch fire”

The couple made the joy of Instagram followers

Simaria took advantage of Valentine’s Day to do a romantic rehearsal with her husband and on Saturday night (13) published another photo for the crowd.

The sertaneja gave something to talk about in the photos in which the two appear wearing jeans, impressing fans with the photos. Besides wasting health, Simaria left nothing to the imagination of the crowd.

The click pumped on Instagram, resulting in more than 780 thousand likes in a few hours.

“Migaaaa, what a lively quarantine, huh ??? Kkkk ”, joked presenter Eliana. “Are you trying to kill your fans with these photos?” Wrote another person. “This couple is everything and more”, praised the third fan.