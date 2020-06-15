MC Mirella posts new rehearsal click with Dynho Alves and impresses fans

Couple delighted followers on the web

MC Mirella spoke on the web after posting the rehearsal clicks with Dynho Alves. This Saturday (13), the couple still in the mood for Valentine’s Day, enchanted the followers with a sequence of breathtaking photos.

MC Mirella did not fail to show the great physical form to the followers, with a sculptural body. In the caption, she decided to use only one heart emoji: “🖤”.

Recently MC Mirella shocked her followers by sharing a sequence of photos on her Instagram profile.

In the record, the funkier appeared next to her husband, Dynho Alves, celebrating Valentine’s Day in a daring rehearsal.