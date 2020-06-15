Juliana Caetano talks about Valentine’s Day: “Who was alone?”

The singer made a joke with the followers of the web

Juliana Caetano, from Bonde, do Forró, posted a different click on Instagram, and gave us something to talk about. On Saturday night (13), the singer posed in pajamas and commented on the loneliness on Valentine’s Day.

The brunette did not fail to impress followers with the great physical form on record. In the caption, she wrote: “Who was alone on Valentine’s Day? 🥺❤️EU”.

Recently, Juliana Caetano took the Friday (12) to answer questions from fans on Instagram and said something.

A follower began by questioning whether the muse would make an adult film at some point in her career.