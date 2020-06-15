Juliana Caetano talks about Valentine’s Day: “Who was alone?”

By
Vimal Kumar
-
0

The singer made a joke with the followers of the web

Juliana Caetano, from Bonde, do Forró, posted a different click on Instagram, and gave us something to talk about. On Saturday night (13), the singer posed in pajamas and commented on the loneliness on Valentine’s Day.

The brunette did not fail to impress followers with the great physical form on record. In the caption, she wrote: “Who was alone on Valentine’s Day? 🥺❤️EU”.

View this post on Instagram

Quem ficou sozinho nos dias dos namorados?🥺❤️eu

A post shared by Juliana Bonde (@julianabonde) on

Recently, Juliana Caetano took the Friday (12) to answer questions from fans on Instagram and said something.

A follower began by questioning whether the muse would make an adult film at some point in her career.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here