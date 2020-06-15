Juju Salimeni enjoys romantic moment with boyfriend in the bathtub and gives the talk

The muse impressed with spectacular good shape

Juju Salimeni gave the talk on social networks this Saturday (13th) with a sequence of clicks beyond romantic with her boyfriend.

The muse made reference to the film ‘365 DNI’ with the sequence of clicks and the passionate couple took the opportunity to enjoy the relaxing moment in the bathroom, with good drinks and a romantic atmosphere in the air.

The sequence of photos yielded more than 148 thousand likes and the followers did not fail to congratulate the couple in the comments of the publication.

“I don’t take pictures of these because I don’t have a bathtub, nor the bowls or a boy,” joked a follower, eliciting laughter from the crowd. “Wonderful couple, happiness always”, congratulated another.