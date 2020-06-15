In a Black Sheer Lace Bodysuit, Livia Brito Pleases Her Fans

The Cuban has become one of the favorites during the quarantine

During the quarantine, Livia Brito has been very active on social networks, which has led her to become one of the favorite actresses in applications such as TikTok and Instagram, where she already has millions of followers.

Now the Cuban published one of her most sensual photos, posing in underwear from her room; She wore a black see-through lace bodysuit, holding up one hand to cover herself from the light.

Always aware of her fans, Livia wrote a message specially dedicated to them: “The best way in which we can free ourselves from a temptation my #aLIVIAnados is, falling into it🔥, well sometimes 😂😂 or what do you think my #BebesDeLuz ”