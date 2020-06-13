They Touch Yanet García’s Butt and This Was the Reaction of Her Boyfriend on Instagram

As if they were making dough

Yanet García is a fitness girl who takes great care of her figure to stay in shape. The “weather girl” has a great platform on Instagram where she shares with her more than 13 million followers what she does every day.

In a recent video, the presenter on Televisa showed how she was massaged. Yanet published the moment when he was massaged in the rear, the physical attribute for which he is most well known.

“IS THE BEST!!!!! I love each of their treatments, their attention, and professionalism. I HIGHLY RECOMMEND IT. PREVENT AND SAY GOODBYE TO CELLULITE! ”Was what Yanet wrote.

Many in the comments put that they wanted to be in that position to help Yanet with the massages. Among the comments was also the boyfriend of the famous, Lewis Howes. The latter merely put little faces and thumbs up.