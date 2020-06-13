Renata Fan poses very comfortable for selfie behind the scenes of ‘Open Game’

The presenter delighted her followers with the click

Renata Fan took some time out of her work to interact with Instagram followers on Thursday (11).

The journalist and host of ‘Jogo Aberto’ took a selfie behind the scenes of the attraction already produced to present the program. On click, she left followers in love by displaying her good form in a stunning look.

The registered pumped on the social network and earned more than 134 thousand likes, in addition to many compliments to Renata in the comments of the publication.

“The best presenter we have in Brazil,” praised a fan of the blonde. “In addition to being a great presenter, she is also the most beautiful,” commented another person. “Is it beauty you want? So take it! ”, Joked a fan.