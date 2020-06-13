Rafa Kalimann breaks the internet by renewing her tan on a sunny day

Ex-BBB attracted the eyes of followers

Rafa Kalimann posted a distinctive click on Instagram and completely attracted the eyes of her followers. This Friday (12), the ex-BBB took advantage of the sun to renew her tan and enchanted the web.

Rafa did not fail to show her sculptural body in the click of a bikini. “Today is that day when we wake up thinking about our boy or our mine, and ourselves, why not? want to take care of yourself to celebrate 😬🥰 ”, she wrote in the caption.

The Minas Gerais record yielded more than 855 thousand likes in about an hour and several comments. ”😍 this beautiful woman”, commented a follower. Another Rafa fan joked: “Typing with my feet because my hands are clapping kkk”.