Rafa Kalimann breaks the internet by renewing her tan on a sunny day

Ex-BBB attracted the eyes of followers
Rafa Kalimann posted a distinctive click on Instagram and completely attracted the eyes of her followers. This Friday (12), the ex-BBB took advantage of the sun to renew her tan and enchanted the web.
Rafa did not fail to show her sculptural body in the click of a bikini. “Today is that day when we wake up thinking about our boy or our mine, and ourselves, why not? want to take care of yourself to celebrate 😬🥰 ”, she wrote in the caption.
Hummmmm clima dos dia dos namorados!! E tá lindo esse amor no meu feed viu? 😍😍😍 Hoje é aquele dia que a gente já acorda pensando no nosso boy ou na nossa mina, e na gente mesmo, por que não? quer se cuidar pra comemorar 😬🥰 @gillettevenusbr nos proporciona uma pele lisinha pra qualquer um se sentir confortável em todos os momentos. Então aproveitem hojeee e viva o amor ❤️#ad
The Minas Gerais record yielded more than 855 thousand likes in about an hour and several comments. ”😍 this beautiful woman”, commented a follower. Another Rafa fan joked: “Typing with my feet because my hands are clapping kkk”.