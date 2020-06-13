Lexa looks stunning in a red dress and charms followers: “Ready”

The singer rocked the structures on social networks

Lexa spoke on social media this Thursday (11) and rocked the structures by posing stunning on her Instagram profile.

The singer was successful in showing her production for a live that would participate, showing off her chic party look and lavishing health with the red outfit that left the crowd drooling.

The click earned more than 80 thousand likes on the social network and the followers did not dispense comments praising the muse.

“Your beauty is magnificent,” praised a follower. “Muse, goddess, queen … You are everything!”, Commented a fan of the singer, very enthusiastic. “For this shot, I really wasn’t waiting,” joked a third person.