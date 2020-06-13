Gracyanne Barbosa remembers rehearsal photo and shoots: “The quarantine made me change”

The muse left fans gaping on social media

Gracyanne Barbosa decided to break the internet this Friday (12). The celebrity released a photo in which she appears showing one of her most famous essays.

“#TBT of longing. I miss my butt on the back of my neck and a few pounds less, right, my daughter? ”, She wrote in the publication’s caption.

“The quarantine made me change the pace of training and I can already feel the difference, now it’s chasing the loss! Who’s with me? ”, Finished.

Recently, Gracyanne Barbosa took the opportunity to share another workout with her Instagram followers.

On her IGTV, this time, the brunette published a video showing her complete flexibility class and told the fitness crowd that accompanies her about the benefits of training for her spine, to keep the shape healed and other benefits in general.