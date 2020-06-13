Celia Lora Raises the Temperature With Daring Poses and Tiny Lingerie

The Mexican model appeared wearing her voluptuous attributes with tiny lingerie pieces

A few days ago, Celia Lora completely paralyzed social networks by appearing on her bed completely naked and covering some parts of her body with only a sheet, but she did not settle for stealing the breath from her fans and she did it once again posing with very little clothing.

The model again delighted the 6.7 million users who follow her on her official Instagram profile, where she shared a series of burning photographs in which she appears wearing her voluptuous attributes wearing lingerie with which she left very little to the imagination.

Although in each publication she wastes sensuality while showing off her charms with this type of garment, Lora set fire to posing again in bed with a daring piece of red lingerie that revealed part of her exuberant charms.

Continuing with the fiery images, the playmate decided to take off her clothes and show part of her body posing topless, an image with which she obtained more than 170 thousand red hearts.

The parade in sensual clothing did not end there, as the adult film actress once again won the approval of her follower’s thanks to a provocative snapshot in which she appeared with a black lace set, with which she exposed to the maximum her shapely body.