Beyoncé’s Great Oversight in a Live Performance

The singer has had several stumbles on stage, but this shocked many

Beyoncé is one of the most important artists in pop culture, with her talent she has achieved a long history and her thousands of fans are proof of this. And if there is something that cannot be denied, it is his passion when he arrives on stage, because Queen-B puts all his dedication into his concerts.

Proof of this was this oversight he had in 2013, where he did not allow himself to be distracted and despite the inconvenience, he continued with his show. What happened was that Beyoncé’s hair got caught in a fan.

That’s right and as incredible as it seems the singer did not stop interpreting her melody. It happened at a presentation she gave in Montreal, Canada. The singer had stepped off the stage to be closer to her fans and did not realize that there was a fan very close to her.

Without making a fuss, Beyoncé continued singing while her security team immediately reacted and managed to free the singer. The spectators in the front rows were dismayed but when they saw that she had not grown older they applauded the singer’s mettle.