Anitta poses with Gui Araújo in the kitchen and shocks followers: “Casal hot”

The couple raised the mood on the web

Anitta posted with Gui Araújo on Friday (12) and gave the talk on the web. To enjoy Valentine’s Day, she joked with followers about expectation vs reality and got laughs from netizens.

In the caption, she wrote: “❤️ @ guiaraujo13 (in real life we ​​are in pajamas all day in bed and have already made our due statements and exchanging gifts for each other) here in the urges we use to make our public and stay cute/hot couple in the photo 😌 ”.

Recently, Anitta and the presenter surprised the couple’s fans by showing on Instagram Stories their new matching tattoos.

What happened while Gui was traveling to present a live in Brasilia and Anitta stayed at her home, in Rio de Janeiro, with her friends.