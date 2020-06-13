Alexa Dellanos’ Pink Thong Leaves Her Rear Exposed and Myrka Dellanos Reacts

The provocative photo left many with their mouths open

Alexa Dellanos returned to share sensual photos where he is seen with little clothing. Myrka Dellanos’s daughter surprised her Instagram fans when she showed herself with a pink thong.

The diminutive garment exposed its rear to the delight of all its fans who follow it to see this type of image. While the social media influencer gazed at the beautiful sunset scenery of Puerto Rico, Alexa was sitting in her pool.

The comments praising the beautiful young woman were immediate, but the one that stood out the most was that of her famous mother who did not resist reacting to the hot image.

“I love you. God bless you. I can no longer wait to be there with you, ”wrote the famous television journalist.