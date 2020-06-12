Naiara Azevedo appears with different clothes and draws attention: “To not lose the habit”

The backwoodsman was compared to the Watermelon Woman

Naiara Azevedo showed all her good form this Thursday afternoon (11) on Instagram and gave us something to talk about. The fans were shocked by the backlands’ buttocks.

“That selfie of freight to the mirror so as not to lose the habit”, she wrote in the caption of advertising.

In the comments, fans joked and even compared the muse to nothing more, nothing less than the Watermelon Woman. “Let there be rescue now,” joked one over the pants glued to the muse. “Can we already assume that you are the Watermelon Woman from the backcountry?”, Compared another.

The image received more than 43,000 likes from followers.