Marta López áLamo Surprised With an Unexpected Uncovering: Her Arms Were Not Enough to Cover Herself and a Detail …

The young woman resorted to everything so that Instagram does not censor her publication.

Marta López Álamo is a 22-year-old young Spanish model.

His career as an influencer is on the rise, and he already has almost 200,000 followers on his account.

Very open with his fans, he posts all kinds of situations in his life, including the news about his aesthetic touches, which has brought his forward attributes to an interesting size.

Kiko Matamoros’s girlfriend did not reach her arms to cover her breasts and she had to cover her nipple, the deadly enemy of Instagram, with a white heart and avoid censorship.