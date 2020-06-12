Actress Details Lea Michele’s Abuse of Power in ‘Glee’ and How He Threatened to ‘Run Her’

Samantha Ware, the actress who accused Lea Michele of having made her live a “hell” when they acted in ‘Glee’, made more revelations about her abuse

Mexico City.- Samantha Ware assures that Lea Michele not only perpetrated “traumatic micro-attacks” against her and insulted with a racist character when they worked together on Glee , but also threatened to get her fired and made her work in the series more difficult. once he “decided he didn’t like him”.

The young actress, the same one who accused the interpreter of ‘Rachel’ on Twitter of having made her live a “hell” while participating in the sixth season of the Ryan Murphy show , spoke in detail for Variety of all her experience working with Michele .

As you have to remember, in the tweet that triggered the ‘wave’ of accusations against Lea Michele, Samantha described that the singer had told everyone on set that she “shit …” in her “wig” if she had a chance . Now Ware gave more context about that incident for which they consider Lea to be racist.

She had a problem because I had laughed (when I saw a scene) and that’s when the comment ‘I’m going to shit … in your wig’ happened. Some chuckled and some were amazed. It was mortifying. The whole point for her was to embarrass me. People heard it, but no one was going to stand up to it, “Ware told Variety.

The actress shared that even if Lea Michele’s intention was not to make a racist comment, the expression still had that character because “women of color are historically known for their wigs.”

Likewise, Samantha also spoke about the criticized apology that Lea issued after her accusation, where she said that said situation had forced her to focus “specifically on how my behavior towards my castmates was perceived by them . “

All her apology did was claim she hasn’t learned anything, “Samantha said, stressing that people must understand what the #BlackLivesMatter tag and movement means before tweeting it.

Am I calling Lea racist? No. Does Lea have racist tendencies? I think Lea suffers from a syndrome of living in this world in an industry that is tailor-made for white people, “the actress continued.

However, that was not the only time that Lea Michele made bad comments to Samantha since the actress assures that the unfriendly behavior towards her began “from day one” on Glee.

There was nothing gradual about that. As soon as she decided that she didn’t like me, it was very evident, “she said.

Samantha assures that it was after her first presentation in the series when Lea’s negative attitude began when she did not speak to him, observed her from head to toe, and exercised a “strange passive-aggressiveness”. Likewise, although she never reported the situation with Michele officially to the production, Ware assures that other people knew how the actress treated people.

Lea’s actions were nothing new, so I guess since it was a very common occurrence, my case didn’t look like much of a problem. I remember the first day that I actually spoke and unfortunately nobody did anything. They just played it down, like, ‘So is she.’ No one was stopping those things, which is a problem because the environment was helping to perpetuate this abuse, “said Samantha.

Samantha Ware also claimed that Michele once threatened to have her fired. The two of them were filming a scene together when Lea suddenly thought Ware was “being disrespectful to her. ” No one else reported a problem with Samantha about the scene, not even the director.

She waited until the scene was over and stopped in the middle of the stage and made a ‘come here’ gesture, like a mother does to her son. I said ‘no’, and that’s when she decided to threaten my job and say that she would call Ryan Murphy to come and say goodbye, “Samantha recalled, assuring that it was a” terrifying “experience because she came to think that she could not appear in the last chapters of the season or sing a song again.