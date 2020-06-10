‘OT 2020’ Comes Finally To Its End

Has been the editing more atypical of the history of OT. And the longer. Because the pandemic forced to stop it on the 16th of march and, despite initial doubts, was taken up again on May 13, adapted to new security standards. And, now, comes finally to the end. Anju, Eva, Flavio, Hugo, and Níathe five finalists, will compete this Wednesday, 10, at a gala broadcast on TVE-1 (22.05), to become the winner and take home the € 100,000 prize money. The single, no, because they all go out with one under the arm, and, some, with a contractor in support of a record label to begin work on as soon as they leave the Academy.

But that is in the future. This now has the form of a gala, in which the five triunfitos must show how they have evolved during their passage through the talent and who deserves the prize in the final race of the history of the program, which will for the last time Roberto Leal because this is the new signing star Antenna 3.

Songs of gala 0

And to see that change, the contestants will be interpreted a medley of the songs that was offered at the gala 0 (the one that allows you to choose 16 of the 18 young people who were of casting more than 10,000 people). The Teruel Anaju repeat Catalinto, of Rosalia; the coruñense Eva, Let’s twist again Chubby Checker; the Murcian Flavio, Your man, Josh Turner; the cordoba Hugo, Wolves, de Leiva, and the Tenerife Nía, I like it, of Cardi B and Bad Bunny.

Then, they will give way to their individual actions: Anaju defends 7 rings, Ariana Grande, Eva, People help the people of Birdy; Flavio, Death of a bachelor’s degree, of Panic! At The Disco; Hugo, Radioactive, of Imagine Dragons, and Nía, Say something, A Great Big World & Christina Aguilera.

Three simple

After these actions, it will block the lines and two contestants there will be no option for the prize. The three that occupy the first places of the contest produced by RTVE in cooperation with Gestmusic Endemol will be able to interpret the single that they have made in the Academy and that is already on the market: I’ll go (Anju), Dumb (Eva), Calm (Flavio), Demons (Hugo) and Eight wonders (Nía). And re-open the lines.

Do not miss the group song, which on this occasion will be two: the one that they composed jointly with Andrés Suárez, Salt of me, and Tell that to life, Rafa Romera, one of the eliminated contestants, who will perform the 16 guys after living on Tuesday, an emotional reunion to do the tests.

But at the gala, there will be more guests. And two of them are related to the talent: Famous, winner of the edition of the 2018 and it will give the witness, will sing Today, and Lola Indigo, contestant,2017, submit Bad Face and offer 4 kisses. In addition, La Oreja de Van Gogh construed Hold on to me. A few topics that are very own for the edition of the most affectionate of the history of the talent (and that could be the last), that this time it says goodbye.