George Floyd: Celebrities who have come out to protest against racism

Two weeks have passed since the murder of George Floyd, an African American man of 46 years that was submitted by a police officer in Minneapolis, and since then, the demonstrations and protests against the racism systemic in the United States have been stepping up more and more.

It is for this reason that various celebrities have opted to use their media power to join the protests and raise their voice to demand a change in the supposed “land of the free” that, unfortunately, in the last few weeks has been terminated for violating the freedom of millions of citizens.

Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande and more celebrities who have joined the protests

Between the celebrities that decided to use the power of their respective platforms and have taken to the streets to put aside their “privilege” and join the movement “Black Lives Matter” are Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Halsey, Yungblud, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, Machine Gun Kelly, Sophie Turner, and Joe Jonas, Michael B. Jordan and Cole Sprouse just to name a few.

Here we leave some of the moments shared by the already mentioned celebrities through social networks:

Halsey and Yungblud took to the streets to offer medical assistance to all those who were injured during the protests. “Peaceful demonstrators were fired and threw tear gas and physical assaults without a break. Do you think that is not happening, are just the “thugs” and the “riots”, right? The police keep you safe, right? You’re wrong.” said Halsey via Instagram.

By your side, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes were captured in a peaceful protest in Miami, while Billie Eilish was captured by joining a demonstration in Los Angeles.

“All they had to do was the right thing. I’ll be outside until you make the change, fuck,” said MGK to share with you some images of himself marching in the streets and raise their voice for a change.

Another of the celebrities that have been captured in the marches and she encourages her followers to join in, to generate a change, it’s Ariana Grande.

ariana grande went to the protests and constantly encourages her followers to sign petitions on both instagram and twitter. THIS👏 IS👏 HOW👏YOU👏USE👏YOUR👏PLATFORM 👏 pic.twitter.com/Wn5GnBalA7 — 𝒗𝒊𝒅𝒖𝒔𝒉𝒊 (@reputationvi) May 31, 2020

By your side, Cole Sprouse came out to document what happened in the marches, and even though he was arrested in a peaceful demonstration in California that didn’t stop him going out the following days to continue to demand a change.

Despite his already advanced pregnancy, the actress Game of Thrones, Sophie Turner, and her husband, Joe, Jonas, also took to the streets and joined a peaceful protest to raise their voice in unison “No Justice, No Peace”.

Besides the already mentioned celebrities, the protests have also been captured personalities as Cara Delevigne, Emily Ratajkowski, Camila Mendes, Madaline Petsch, and Ellen Page, among others.