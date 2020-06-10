Blac Chyna Accuses Kardashians Of Racism, The Family Responds Through A Lawyer

Blac Chyna claims that the family Kardashian conspired to cancel his reality show with Rob Kardashian, “Rob & Chyna”.

She was * so * close * to becoming a member of the clan Kardashian-Jenner, but, after Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian broke off their brief engagement, things got ugly. Blac Chyna has been in and out of the court while he was fighting against Rob Kardashian in connection with the custody of her daughter Dream, as well as with the payment of child support. Now, Chyna has updated a lawsuit that you have against NBCUniversal, and the family Kardashian with accusations of having an agenda is racist.

In the fall of 2016, Rob & Chyna aired on E !. The program only lasted one season, and the following year, Blac Chyna filed a lawsuit against the Kardashian Krew, accusing them of sneaking behind it to NBC to cancel the program. Now, Chyna joins the long lawsuit that the famous family had wanted him to be because of racism. She claims that Kris Jenner went to NBC with a story that Chyna assaulted physically to Rob, and the executives told him that “the situation would have been handled differently if BC was white”.

Marty Singer, the lawyer of Kardashian-Jenner, told TMZ that this latest accusation is just one of the many defense tactics that Blac Chyna has been used over the years. “This is a demand of 2 years in which Chyna has changed his defense more times than we can count. Unfortunately, to the surprise of no one, has been lowered, by changing his defense to try to take advantage of the emotions and the pain of the moment”. , insulting the pain and suffering of the true victims of racial injustice and systemic racism “. He added: “We take these allegations very seriously and once again, there is a show of Rob & Chyna if there is no Rob & Chyna”.

Meanwhile, TMZ reports that their sources told them that the reason why Rob & Chyna got the ax was due to the fact that the couple had separated and Chyna filed a restraining order against Rob so that it was impossible to take videos together.