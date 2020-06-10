Belinda shows her hair painted pink on Instagram

With an agenda like that has Belinda, what changes look constants are part of your beauty routine. Previously, he surprised us by cutting her mane in a bob-traditional, and subsequently, she wore her hair in a blonde classic style of Marilyn Monroe was the absolute delight of their more than nine million followers on Instagram. What is the new lesson about the beauty of the singer? The answer is found in the dyes in fantasy colors.

Belinda has returned as a judge on a television program of musical talents. As often happens in this type of show the interpreter of ” Light without gravity’ prepares an impressive look to play its leading role in each episode, and this first installment has opted for a beauty look that shows your mane with a gradient in the color pink.

Are we facing a summer fashion trend? The answer is positive. While in previous years, the hair dyes in shades of unconventional reserved for celebrities more extravagant like Lady Gaga, now various it girls have opted to experiment a bit, dyeing the ends of your hair in bright colors.

Dye her hair, ” yes or no? These are the colors that take years

Examples range from Elle Fanning to Danna Paola, who has been chosen precisely because of the color rose to dye his hair. The tones you have selected play with the spectrum of the coral and the pink style gum. In the case of Belindashe played with the shades of salmon and peach to dye some rovings that were born from below your stem, so that managed to an exceptional balayage with color fantasy.

How you can join the trend of colors fantasy?

If you want to experiment with these colors as you did Belindayou can put it to the test gels or dyes for temporary color. This type of product is not so invasive with your hair as permanent, but you must keep in mind that if your hair is dark, it is very likely that it only reaches to see some mild tints on your hair.

If you want to reach the pink tone in its heyday, and you have hair that dark brown, you’ll have to resort to a fading deep, and it is best to do so with a professional to take care of your hair and you are directed to do how to care for it after you dye it.