Who Is The Favourite Daughter Of Kris Jenner?

Kris Jenner has a close relationship with all his daughters, but has a preferred!

Some months ago, the matriarch of the clan Kardashian, Kris Jenner, was the guest speaker in the program of Ellen DeGeneres, where she had to answer a series of uncomfortable questions for the game Keeping up with the blank related to his daughters: Kim, Khloé, Kourtney, Kendall, and Kylie.

Through the 18 seasons of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the hearing has taken out their own assumptions about who has a better relationship with the ex-wife of Robert Kardashian, would you be wise?

Who is your favorite daughter?

Although Kris has a close bond with each of her daughters, the entrepreneur, American made it very clear that he does have a favorite. It is the youngest of the Kardashian’s, Khloé, who is currently 35 years of age:

“As Khloé”, replied Jenner with security.



Kris made other confessions related to her family and revealed that her granddaughter’s favorite is the daughter of Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian, Dream, 3 years. In addition, he stressed that it considers that Kim is the most intelligent and Kylie Jenner is that he never answers the phone.

“It is not common to answer,” said about the lowest of the clan Kardashian-Jenner.

The relationship between Kris and Kylie

Currently, the relationship of Kris and Kylie is suffering some ups and downs, after the magazine Forbes took the youngest of The Kardashian its list of billionaires by “inflate the value of your business of cosmetics for years”, the entrepreneur Kylie Skin and Kylie Cosmetics you could face serious consequences.

What’s most striking, is that the mogul of make-up believes that your mom is the responsibility of all of this controversy.