The Brand Of Kylie Jenner Revealed Its Percentage Of Employees Of Color

Kylie Cosmetics joined the initiative Pull Up or Shut Up that she would ask the brands to disclose the number of blacks in their organization. The significant mark of beauty Kylie Jenner is participating in the initiative Pull Up or Shut Up.

The account of Instagram of Pull Up for Change, which was created by the founder and president of Uomo Beauty Sharon Chuter, called recently to the cosmetic brands that ‘or revealed it, or shut up’. “Thanks for the public statements of support to the black community. But although we understand and appreciate the support, share a hashtag while still being part of the problem is the appropriation of the black community and exploit it”, she said in a statement on her page Instagram.

And over the weekend, Kylie Cosmetics joined the initiative and revealed the percentage of blacks you have in your company. “@kyliecosmetics it revealed! 13% representation Of black and of leadership by @kyliejenner and @krisjenner,” Said a statement from Pull Up for Change. “Thank you for your transparency!#pulluporshutup”.

The beauty brand also revealed that her payroll is made up of 100 % of women, 53 % white, and 47 % Bipoc (which means belonging to the black community, indigenous, or of color). Kylie Cosmetics also thanked Pull Up for Change and to their initiative “to bring to the table an important issue within our industry.”

Even donated to five different organizations: Youth Justice Coalition, Black Lives Matter, Campaign Zero, the NAACP, and the Equal Justice Initiative.