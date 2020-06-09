Taylor Swift Spoke With Their Young Admirers Via Youtube

LOS ANGELES (united States).- “I know that probably this was not the type of graduation that you thought that you’d have,” she said Taylor Swift in a video sent to all graduates in quarantine 2020. She spoke with their young admirers, and people from all over the world, through Youtube at the graduation ceremony virtual “Dear Class Of 2020”. In it, she is expected to bring together people recently graduated in a way that could not happen this year due to the coronavirus.

“I identify with that,” she added, before sharing her own story of miss her own graduation. Your situation was quite different. She explained at that time, I was on a tour of music on the radio with her mother, was traveling in the “car rentals” around the country, and sent their certificate by mail. “That was not what I imagined,” explained Taylor when she thought of her fantasy of graduation. But she admitted that something came of the experience for her.

“I guess that’s a good lesson to learn,” said Taylor, “ it is to expect the unexpected, but celebrate it anyway”. “I’m very proud of you and I hope that you pass very well and are really proud of yourselves “, she considered. While Taylor used her voice to celebrate the graduates today, at the beginning of the week, she used her scope to also talk about a completely different subject, but that still greatly affects young people.

Taylor Swift invites her followers to vote in the upcoming election

In the midst of the protests caused by the death of George Floyd, president Donald Trump she made comments on the violence glorified: “when you start the looting, the gunfire begins”. Taylor Swift was quick to respond. “You’ll vote in November. @realdonaldtrump”, wrote the singer, and considering its fan base, the “we” includes many of the young people contacted during the event on Youtube.

Certainly, many celebrities, young people, like Halsey, Camila Cabello, and Ariana Grande, have taken to the streets to join the protests. Meanwhile, Barack and Michelle Obama, who delivered opening speeches during the ceremony, have also been becoming more outspoken and supporters of the protesters still take to the streets. In terms of the graduates, along with Taylor, listened to other great stars such as Beyoncé, Russell Wilson, and Demi Lovato.