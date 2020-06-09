Charlotte Tilbury, Of British Bred In Lbiza To Millionaire Entrepreneur Makeup

To learn the history of Charlotte Tilbury, you just have to ask: “Hey, Charlotte, how did you create this?”. And she, delighted, we’ll give you a couple of hours of reel to explain his adventures of childhood in Ibiza, the crazy things that celebrities you used to beg for when it was her makeup or how she went from make-up to famous to create your own brand, developing cosmetics that give her what she needed in each moment.

Now, with 47 years, are the famous who covet to have a picture with her and don’t stop presume of all the products of your brand that use it daily. From Kate Middleton to Jennifer Lopez, all the love, and you probably also have something with the seal Charlotte Tilbury in your toilet.

Although his parents are English and he was born in the country of Queen Elizabeth II, this stunning redhead he lived until the age of 13 in Ibiza, something that marked his life and contributed to its open nature. Always with a smile in the mouth, Charlotte Tilbury loves to have its beginnings when his pale skin was trying to toast the sun as the rest of the inhabitants of the island, but with a different result.

He grew up surrounded by the entertainment world. His father, Lance Tilbury, was a painter, so colors, paints, and makeup were always part of his life. Patsy Dodd, his mother, and producer, founded the Gee Productions Ibiza Formentera, so that live near the venture it was certainly a motivation for Charlotte when he launched his own signature makeup.

Back in England, and as soon as he could, Charlotte Tilbury is joined on the London Glauca Rossi School of Makeup, where he learned all the techniques and tricks that are still used today, in the words of the own makeup artist. The talent of Charlotte was recognized by the make-up artist and British holiday-maker in Ibiza Mary Greenwell, who was also a makeup artist of Lady Di and who hired her as an assistant.

So it was that Charlotte Tilbury he began to rub shoulders with the stars of the moment and your work, little by little, not only was percolating into the covers of top magazines, but his name began to be known.

Precisely their relationship with the celebrities has informed the pillars of his career. They themselves recommended and themselves asking patented their gloop wonderful. “One of the first times that maquillé to JLo, I put first my moisturizer and was amazed. I said: ‘Where can I get it?” confessed Charlotte on the launch of his firm in Spain. The cream in question now has its own name, Magic Cream (30ml 63,95€, 50ml 90,55 finally, table€), and is one of the most sold in Sephora, but back then it was a concoction that the makeup artist created by mixing “secret” ingredients.

The makeup of the 900 million euros

So it was that, in 2013, was born the brand Charlotte Tilbury that we know today and which has just been acquired by the Spanish multinational Puig for 900 million euros figure who offered Bloomberg a few days ago. “Puig has acquired a majority interest of the Charlotte Tilbury, whose founder will retain a minority stake significant. Charlotte will continue as chairman, president, and chief creative officer of the company, and Demetra Pinsent, CEO. BDT Capital Partners, an investment bank that provides long term capital to family businesses and led by its founders, will invest next to Puig and you will also have a minority stake. BDT has also acted as financial advisor to Puig,” said the multinational in a statement.

Before a movement of this scale, Tilbury didn’t let the opportunity to explain the why of this change: “I have always dared to dream and create magic through the beauty. I’m proud to join forces with Puig in a strategic alliance that will help us to achieve our ambitions unlimited. We have reached a crucial point in our growth since we launched the brand seven years ago, and we hope to give way to new opportunities with Puigthe perfect partner with which to develop an iconic brand and enduring”, stated in the press release. “I have always been inspired by their power of innovation and reinvention through storytelling and creativity; as well as respect for the brands led by the founder himself, like me. I feel like at home”, concluded the make-up artist.

But the success of Charlotte Tilbury doesn’t stop there because, as explained Bloomberg days before the official announcement of the Puig, giants cosmetics as L’oréal, Estée Lauder and Shiseido also would have been interested in taking the mark of the British.

The growth of the brand Charlotte Tilbury has had in just 7 years, being present in half the world and turned into a reference brand for both makeup professionals and the public at large relies on the perfect balance between the celebrities that endorse, cosmetics and quality the imposing work of marketing that lie solely and exclusively in the person of Charlotte.

“If I have not managed to create the best cosmetic, don’t throw it” explained Tilbury when asked for what, by then, in 2018, had not launched a line of concealers. “When you give with the formula will bring”, he added. That was the philosophy of Charlotte, is staying after the sale of your company? We want to make it so.

Meanwhile, some of the recommendations as the editor of beauty are the Magic Cream cited above, the lip Matte Revolution (32,55€) and the profiler Lip Cheat (22,55€), both in tone Pillowtalk -one of their bestsellers and able to sit well on any skin type, the primer Wonderglow (49,55€) and the illuminator Hollywood Beauty Light Wand (35,55€), all of them cosmetic, and easy to use with results of those that we see on television and in the social networks and we never get to recreate.