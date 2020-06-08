YouTuber Jake Paul Faces Charges For Taking Part In Looting Of Shops

During the weekend, the star of YouTube Jake Paul and his friends broadcast, live while were protests in Scottsdale, Arizona, after the death of George Floyd, and that many celebrities like Camila Hair and Shawn Mendes have taken the opportunity to join in their respective cities.

A few days ago it was revealed that the controversial YouTuber participated in acts of vandalism, referring to the protests against racism. Paul was captured in several videos where it causes havoc in the shopping center mentioned above.

On Thursday morning, police in Scottsdale confirmed E! News Jake is now facing two misdemeanor charges.

“Following the riots and looting that took place the night of may 30, 2020 in the shopping center Scottsdale Fashion Square, the Police Department of Scottsdale received hundreds of calls and videos that identified Jake Joseph Paul, YouTube star, 23-year-old, as a participant in the riot”, said the authorities.

“Our investigation revealed that Paul was present after the protest was declared an illegal assembly and the police ordered the protesters to leave the area,” reported police in a press release.

The authorities allege that Jake also entered illegally and remained inside the mall when it was closed. As a result, Jake has been accused of making looting and trespassing on private property.

The star of the social network, the silence was broken after what happened and he spoke on Twitter, “give me my fees and let’s focus on George Floyd and Black Lives Matter“.

Despite the evidence, Paul issued a statement in which he denied having participated in acts of vandalism. The famous ensured that they went out to document the events of police brutality and were attacked with gas, so they had to be in motion.

The users in the networks showed their discontent for the actions of Jake Paul, who called it opportunistic for wanting to take advantage of the protests.

“To be absolutely clear, neither I nor anyone else in our group participated in any kind of looting or vandalism,” he shared.

“For context, we spent the day doing our part to peacefully protest against an injustice more horrible than our country has ever seen, which led us to tear by filming the events and brutality that unfolded in Arizona,” he said.

“Forced to keep moving on foot. We filmed everything that you saw in an effort to share our experience and attract more attention to the anger we feel in every neighborhood through which we traveled; we were documenting, strictly, not participating”, he defended.

The YouTube star continued, “I don’t approve the violence, the looting or violation of the law; however, I understand the anger and frustration that led to the destruction that we are witnessing”.

“And although it is not the answer, it is important that people see it and think collectively how to move forward in a healthy way. We are all doing the best we can to be helpful and raise awareness, this is not the time to be attacking each other, it is time to unite and evolve,” he said.