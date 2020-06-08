The Worst Wedding Gift For Kim Kardashian West And Kris Humphries Was Worth $ 325K

When celebrities marry, the fans expect an event exaggerated, complete with a guest list full of stars. The wedding of Kim Kardashian West and Kris Humphries was one of those events. Some of the most important names of Hollywood attending the former NBA star and the great day of the famous daughter of the Kardashian.

It is reported that the couple earned nearly $ 700,000 in gifts of congratulations. Not included in that amount was a wedding gift in particular for a value of $ 325,000. It could have been the worst wedding gift.

The relationship of Kim Kardashian West and Kris Humphries was short

Between the moment that Kim Kardashian West was seen for the first time in one of the basketball games from Kris Humphries and the subsequent wedding of the couple, had been only nine months.

However, the short commitment paled in comparison with the duration of the marriage itself. After 72 days of marriage, Kardashian filed for divorce. Humphries then shared in interviews that, despite the short period, the relationship itself was genuine.

The worst wedding gift

According to page six, the wedding itself was larger-than-life, cost $ 10 million, and took two episodes of the E! Tv series, Keeping Up With The Kardashians. There were more than 450 guests, and many of them A-listers.

Were big hitters, including Julianne Hough, Demi Lovato, Scottie Pippen, Ryan Seacrest, and Serena Williams. When your friends are rich, expect wedding gifts were generous and expensive.

A report indicates that the couple raised more than $ 700,000 in cash and gifts. In addition to that, the only wedding gift that may have ended up being the worst, a Ferrari, white valued at $ 325,000.

It may seem a gift to luxurious. But the swirling controversy about who offered it, and the stolen money that the man used to pay for it, makes even the elegant car Italian is the gift most unwanted of all.

The “entrepreneur Malaysian” behind this

The exotic car and the generous gift came from a man on the guest list to the wedding that is only described as “an entrepreneur of Malaysia”. The entrepreneur is the infamous Jho Low, a wealthy benefactor who may be in trouble for having stolen up to $ 5 billion from the government of Malaysia.

The Department of Justice has targeted other celebrities who have received expensive gifts of Low, including Leonardo DiCaprio, who had to return the paintings of Picasso, according to The Reporter.

Miranda Kerr returned jewels of a million dollars. It is known that you share your wealth with many other stars, including Swizz Beatz, Nicole Scherzinger, and even Paris Hilton.

Where Jho Low is hiding these days

Jho Low is the main topic of a new book titled, Billion Dollar Whale, which detailed their practices are suspicious and their problems with the governments of Malaysia and the USA.

In one of the biggest cases of confiscation of civilian property, on the part of federal prosecutors, Low agreed to stop fighting for their goods. From 2019, has been delivered up to $ 900 million, although it still has not appeared before the court. It is rumored that he lives in China and has not yet been formally charged in Malaysia or the United States.

Kim Kardashian West and Kris Humphries divorced, and to the consternation of the wedding guests, the couple did not return any of the expensive gifts. Kardashian reported that it would be donated to charity.

The Ferrari white, while it was gifted to the couple, was the subject of a heated debate on divorce, which Kardashian finally won. The Justice Department has not said if it plans to retrieve the car, and the publicist for Kardashian would not share if she, in fact, was still in possession or still driving the Ferrari. It was a wedding gift that seems to have been cursed from the beginning and surely it is the worst kind to receive.