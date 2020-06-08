The Emotional Message Of Beyoncé For The Students Of 2020 And Against Racism

Youtube took today out an inspiring initiative: gathered stars to address words of support to the students who will receive this year. How is the academic calendar in the northern hemisphere, the graduation is near.

Among other celebrities present were: Justin Timberlake, Lizzo, Alicia Keys, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, Demi Lovato, Lady Gaga, and Katy Perry. Also, figures inspiring as Malala and Michelle Obama. Were the words of this and of the singer Beyonce the most impacted in the networks, who congratulated the students and also thanked them for raising their voice against the racism.

Beyoncé began by saying: “Congratulations, promotion of 2020. Had a great trip. In the midst of a global crisis, a pandemic, racial and so many expressions of hatred against black people, yet you succeeded. Thank you, for using your voice and letting the world know that the lives of black matter.”

“The change starts with you. With this new generation of high school and college students”, added.

“I did not go to college, but my parents taught me the value of education, to be authentic, and to invest in myself. Please remember to take some time to thank your family and your community, who have been of support to you. You have achieved things that neither your parents nor your grandparents could have imagined”, he added.

“You are the answer to a generation of prayers. Perhaps you’re the first in your degree. You may not have followed the path that they outlined for you. I know the value of giving a step to the side,” said the singer.

In addition, he said: “One of the main goals of my art has been to show the beauty of black people to the world. Our history, our depth, and the value of the lives of black”.

“To the young women, our future leaders, I see it. You are everything the world needs. Do these powerful moves. I know excellent. And to the young men: redefining masculinity, and lead with your heart”, he further noted.

On the other hand, it prompted the minorities to fight: “If you’re part of a group that is not seen, build your own stage and show yourself to the world. Black thing in you is beautiful. The queer in you, it is beautiful. Your compassion, your empathy, your fight for somebody that maybe is different to you, it is beautiful”.

Finally, he closed: “If you’ve ever been called unattractive, overweight, not valuable, little-talented, good, I also. Don’t let the negativity of people projecting their insecurities on you keep you from your goal. I know that it is painful, is that you are human and it hurts like hell. But it is time to give back that. The respect is wonderful, and there is no relationship without self-respect. When you choose to spend your valuable time thinking, talking, writing negative thoughts, you are investing in something that will not give you any return on that investment. Every thought in your mind and every word, are powerful. In the last few days, we have seen the power of the collective. Still lifting up your voice for those who have no voice ”.