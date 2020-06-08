Tattoos Small Inspired By Esther Expósito, Aitana Or Blanca Suárez

It may be that the idea of getting a tattoo around in your head for a long time but don’t dare for fear that it is too big or too call too much attention. However, celebs as Esther Expósito or Ana War have embodied their favorite layouts in your skin in a way more discreet and elegant.

If you still don’t have a very clear idea of what tattoo to make or where we leave some ideas that can serve as inspiration.

Tattoos for lovers of the moon and the stars

Astronomy has always been a source of inspiration and our is the actress Esther Expósito, who did not hesitate to leave her torso bare to show her tattoo of the moon. Nice, discreet, and simple.

Another perfect idea for tattoos small it has to do with the stars, specifically with the constellations. You can get inked the most beautiful to you it seems or the of your sign of the zodiac, for example.

Tattoos of birds as a symbol of freedom

The silhouette of the birds is one of the tattoos most common and successful over time, usually related to the idea of freedom or the need to fulfill dreams. The advantage is that you can add as many birds as big you want that to be your tattoo.

Tattoos on the fingers of the hands

Rihanna, she was a pioneer in this fashion, causing a sensation with its mythical onomatopoeia of silence tattooed on the finger. Although the hands are very exposed to our body if you choose the layout many people do not even realize that you have a tattoo.

Tattoos of cartoon or child-related

If you love world Disney there are many ideas for tattoos small. From the popular Bell of Peter Panthe silhouette of the castle itself, or the ears of Mickey Mouse. However, if there is someone who has succeeded in uniting the perfection of childhood and trends in a tattoo, that is Blanca Suárez and she did it with an original design My Little Pony.

Tattoos small of dates or numbers

Some, such as Ana War opt for tattoos of the most minimalist and full of meaning. They are perfect for placing in the heel area, the inner side of the elbow or the wrist.

Tattoos inspired by pets

Something that also made Blanca Suárez. Our pets are an indispensable part in our lives and, therefore, many times we want to pay homage in our skin. From a footprint up to your silhouette, what’s your favorite?

Tattoos with a word or phrase inspiring

This is one of the most popular Aitana and is another idea in which the combination of size, design, and meaning has no limits. You can choose the typography that best suits what you’re looking for, and a word with which you feel identified.

Tattoos between friends

To seal friendship with ink on the skin is an idea of the most romantic and for many, quite more prudent in a partner, something that put into practice Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes. A tattoo between friends minimalist is made Elsa Pataky and Miley Cyrus when they were still sisters-in-law.