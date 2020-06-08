Selena Gomez Gives Her Instagram To Influential Leaders Of Black Lives Matter

Your browser does not support iframes.

Many celebrities have expressed their support to the African-American community following the wrongful death of George Floydeven celebrities like Camila Hair and Shawn Mendes and more, took to the streets to join the protests.

Selena Gomez, she decided that the best way to support the movement Black Lives Matter it is limited to listen and not to speak, and that’s why you prefer that others manage your account Instagram during this important time.

The singer announced that it would allow leaders of the African-American community to use their platform to amplify their voices in the midst of the worldwide protests against racism and police brutality that arose in the wake of the death of Floyd.

The star of 27 years revealed through the social network that has the intention of relinquishing control of your account during the next few days for the voices that are leading the movement Black Lives Matter can be directly in touch with all the people.

Selena, with little more than 178 million fans on Instagram, she wrote, “I have been struggling to know what are the right things to say about this important moment in history.”

“After thinking about the best way to use my social networks, I decided that we all need to hear more of the voices of black. In the next few days, I will highlight influential leaders and give them the opportunity to take charge of my Instagram so that they can speak directly to all of us. We all have the obligation to do better and we can start listening with your open heart and an open mind,” she said.

In a different post the social network, Selena Shared with the first woman who will take their networks.

“Please, you know Alicia Garza (@chasinggarza). She co-created #BlackLivesMatterdirects the @BlackFuturesLab to make the black communities to be powerful, has its own podcast in @ladydonttakenopod and it is a force for change”, she said, to submit to the activist.

“Oh, Alice will be in charge of my account today!”, reported Selena.

Previously, the interpreter of “Lose You To Love Me” is uttered in your social profile to share your feeling to the unjust death of Floyd at the hands of the official Derek Chauvin, who immobilized him and cut off her breathing and ignoring their pleas to let it go.

“I’ve spent the last 24 hours trying to process all of this. Nothing that anyone says can recover what happened,” she wrote.

“But we can and we must make sure we take action. We have taken away too many lives of black for too long. They deserve something better. They deserve to be heard. All we need to do better and not to sit back in silence while continuing this injustice. #blacklivesmatter #justiceforgeorgefloyd #icantbreathe”, she said.

In the same way that Selena, Lady Gaga wanted to give her presentation in the networks to support the voices that are leaders and can react to its more than 42 million followers.

“Starting tomorrow, I’ll pass my account of Instagram to each one of the organizations that I have donated recently, in an effort to amplify their voices, which are very important,” wrote the artist of 34 years.

“And after swearing regularly, in perpetuity, in all of my social media platforms, post stories, content and elevate the voices of the countless groups and members of the inspiring from within the black community,” said the singer.