Nicole “Luli” Moreno Hits With “Elegant” Photo Of The Natural

Nicole “Luli” Moreno shared a new photo and surprised their followers, who highlighted a detail unusual in the records published by the model.

In the picture, you can see the face of Luli, who smiles while her hair is disordered by the wind. Internet users applauded the photo as it shows the beauty of the “natural” of the also former girl reality.

“Finally, a good picture! On the other, this is always with a posture stiff”; “you look natural, I like 👏”; “¡Qué Linda these! spectacular💜💜”; “What an elegant and fine, I am totally into you 😍”; “Wooow, great photo, you look very pretty”; “It’s like Adrienne Bailon and Ashley Tisdale😲✨ Queen” and “minísima with that wild look, Nicole,” were some of the comments of the internet users.