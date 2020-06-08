Madonna Offered Billion Pa’ That The Preñaran

The ‘Queen of Pop’ wanted to make Dennis Rodman be their king, but could not. Another unusual story, perhaps you will not believe, will be recalled this Friday after reviving the witness of the legend of the Chicago Bulls in which she told the story of the desire that had Madonna in it.

In addition to her well-remembered marriage with Carmen Electra, it is more reminiscent of that hard, the affair with the pop singer is another of the facts that marked the eccentric, zany and unique life, Rodman outside of the courts.

“She told me that if she left pregnant I would pay $ 20 million”, she told ‘The Worm’, in an interview granted to the program The Breakfast Club in September of 2019.

They’re not for the story, the most interesting thing was yet to come.

Such was the obsession that had Madonna with the desire to have a child with Rodman that every time I was ovulating called her and she sent a private jet to where it was. Once I was in Las Vegas playing in a casino and got the call from the singer.

It was the same former player of the NBA, which told the controversial story. Until she sent a private jet for her.

“I said there I’ll be there in five hours, I told them on the table I wait. I went to the airport, I did my thing, I went back and kept playing. It was a true story,” revealed Dennis Rodman. What the end? The ex-NBA could not have a child with Madonna and missed the 20 million she was offered.