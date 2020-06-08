Hollywood Celebrities Call For Justice For The Death Of George Floyd

After the death of the African-American George Floyd because of the suffocation caused by a police officer in Minnesota, United States, thousands of citizens of that country, since last week, have taken to the streets to protest against racism. This event has not gone unnoticed by the celebrities media Hollywood and some of them did not hesitate to show their displeasure in social networks on the racial discrimination that exists in the country.

Ariana Grande: The 26-year-old joined the weekend at a march in Los Angeles in which ported a poster with the phrase: black lives matter (the lives of black matter). In social networks have also shown their disagreement with the actions of the police officers and asks its followers to make donations to organizations that work against racism. Taylor Swift: The singer published in Instagram a photo portrait of George Floyd with the phrases he said during the arrest: “please, I can not breathe, my stomach hurts, my neck hurts, everything hurts me, they are going to kill me.” Asked justice about the case of Floyd and asked her fans to join her. Billie Eilish: The artist placed a message in your personal network on twitter to declare that for a long time, the people of fair complexions have had greater privileges in all areas, but it must not continue. “You can be poor, you may be going through a lot and still your color of the skin is giving you more privileges than you think and no one said that it makes you better than anyone else. That only leaves you to live your life without having to worry about surviving for your color of skin. You are privileged. If all lives matter, why do black people kill them just for being black?”, wrote. Justin Bieber: The Canadian chose to upload the video of the arrest with the message: “THIS MUST STOP. This makes me absolutely sick. It makes me mad that this man died. This makes me sad. Racism is bad, we need to use our voice! Please, people. Sorry GEORGE FLOYD”.