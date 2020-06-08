Donald Trump And Melania Trump: Gesture Uncomfortable Melania Became Viral

Over nearly four years, the first lady of the United States, Melania Trump, has been the subject of criticism and opinions to see the tense relationship that exists between her and her husband, President Donald Trump, both in front of the cameras as outside of them. The models Slovenian has returned to give proof of this during a visit to the shrine of Saint John Paul II at the Catholic University of America in Washington, DC, United States.

In a video that has become viral on social networks, can be seen as

in the middle of a photo session, the president appeared smiling before cameras while Melania remained impassive and serious. At one point, Trump turned to his wife and asked smiling as she. She reacted with an apparent gesture of annoyance, in an attempt to teach her smile.

The clip has already accumulated more than 17 million views and has given the talk among Twitter users, who have qualified the lunge as a symbol that demonstrates the lack of chemistry between the two.

“I hope that she is well. Looks nervous and unhappy” and “I’ve never seen less chemistry between two people” are some of the comments circulating on the social network.

Trump asks Melania to smile during today's photo op. pic.twitter.com/B59YeDHKRM — The Recount (@therecount) June 2, 2020