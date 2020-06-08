Donald Trump And Melania Trump: Gesture Uncomfortable Melania Became Viral

Over nearly four years, the first lady of the United States, Melania Trump, has been the subject of criticism and opinions to see the tense relationship that exists between her and her husband, President Donald Trump, both in front of the cameras as outside of them. The models Slovenian has returned to give proof of this during a visit to the shrine of Saint John Paul II at the Catholic University of America in Washington, DC, United States.
In a video that has become viral on social networks, can be seen as
in the middle of a photo session, the president appeared smiling before cameras while Melania remained impassive and serious. At one point, Trump turned to his wife and asked smiling as she. She reacted with an apparent gesture of annoyance, in an attempt to teach her smile.
The clip has already accumulated more than 17 million views and has given the talk among Twitter users, who have qualified the lunge as a symbol that demonstrates the lack of chemistry between the two.
“I hope that she is well. Looks nervous and unhappy” and “I’ve never seen less chemistry between two people” are some of the comments circulating on the social network.
There are several occasions in which the tension of the marriage, has been in evidence.
Among the slights to be remembered is that it came during a state visit to Israel in 2017.
At the time of his arrival in Tel Aviv, Melania refused the hand of your husband to get off the plane, including a slight hand, as they walked together toward the country’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, and his wife, Sara.
In 2018, Melania Trump eluded her husband when they went on the way to the presidential helicopter on the grounds of the White House, taking steps accelerated when he tried to grab them by the hand.
In the last few days, America lives in a state of tension following the death of George Floyd, a citizen of an African-American who died of suffocation while in the custody of the police, on the 25th of May in the city of Minneapolis.
Since then, there have been several protests against violence, injustice, and racism.