BTS Accompanies The Graduates Of The Dear Class Of 2020 Krom Korea

BTS just to address the Dear Class of 2020. The seven members, including J-Hope, Suga, Jungkook, V, Jimin, Jin, and MR, appeared on the special broadcast of YouTube next to Barack and Michelle Obama, Jennifer Lopez, Camila Cabello and more. Before their performance, the boys spoke in a speech where he reflected on his own graduation, and what that meant to them.

“10 years ago, it snowed very hard on the day of my graduation from high school,” began MR, who is now 25 years old. “ I remember that day clearly because I took a picture with my friends and kept it as my profile as a messenger for the rest of my school years . That day I was just a child that had closed a chapter and was ready to write another… it was a moment in which I felt more like myself,” he mused. “From Seoul, Korea, we are very excited for what awaits us,” he said, before passing it on to Jung Kook.

“ I feel I have come a long way… even today, I’m still learning new things “ shared Jung Kook. “And I hope you do the same thing yourself as you go on,” urged Jin, who spoke about how he felt after earning his high school diploma. “Back then, the notion of becoming an adult was something quite scary. Anxious to fight my way through an unknown world. I was cautious with everything they say or do”.

The special virtual was announced shortly after the pandemic COVID-19 would force a quarantine global, which means that many high school graduations and college would be canceled due to the rules of social distancing. The group K-Pop, with headquarters in Korea, has been gaining popularity in North America for some time, has even earned an award Kids ‘Choice Award for the music group favorite.

“What’s up, what’s happening?” said MR on May 2 in special streaming of the awards ceremony. “Oh, the music group favorite at Kids ‘Choice Awards! Wow, this is amazing, thank you very much! I am very happy to receive this award,” she said to her millions of fans, while the rest of the group cheered. “We send this blimp all over the world for you!”, added the host of the event Victoria Justice.